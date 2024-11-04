BJP slams AAP over delay in reinstatement of bus marshals

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The issue of bus marshals in Delhi has reignited a political clash between the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the BJP.

Delhi BJP President Virendra Sachdeva, leading a protest march on Monday, reached Chief Minister Atishi's residence, demanding the swift reinstatement of bus marshals in the capital's public transport system.

Displaying a letter from 2016, signed by AAP National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal, Sachdeva alleged that it was under Kejriwal's tenure as CM that the order to remove bus marshals was initially approved.

"This 2023 order bears Arvind Kejriwal's signature for the removal of marshals. We've come to CM Atishi to remind her that this is her party's doing, and she must address it," Sachdeva told IANS.

The reappointment delay is intensifying as a point of contention between Lieutenant Governor (LG) V.K. Saxena and the Delhi government.

Raj Niwas recently pointed out that the CM's office missed the November 1 deadline for reinstating the marshals, with the LG criticising the AAP's approach, saying, "Unfortunately, no concrete proposal has been sent to me by the government."

The LG, in a letter to the CM, underscored the inactivity of around 10,000 civil defence volunteers (CDVs) who could be re-employed as bus marshals, calling on the CM to establish a plan for their immediate and long-term engagement.

He urged her to direct officials to prepare a proposal for Raj Niwas regarding the CDVs' continued employment.

Sachdeva questioned the delay, saying, "When Honorable LG has given clear instructions to reinstate bus marshals by November 1, what's the reason for this delay? These people rely on their daily earnings; missing work means losing income."

He further added, "The AAP should provide them employment as per the LG's directives, but unfortunately, the party lacks the will to serve the people."

The services of bus marshals were terminated in October last year, leaving many civil defence volunteers without work. Amid accusations and denials between Raj Niwas and AAP officials, the LG's recent communication places the responsibility on CM Atishi to act.

With Assembly elections approaching in three months, the reinstatement of bus marshals is becoming a prominent campaign issue, with BJP and Congress accusing the AAP of mismanagement.

"On October 24, I asked you to ensure the reinstatement of bus marshals by November 1 in light of the festival season," the LG wrote in Hindi, adding that delays in addressing the needs of "poor and helpless" individuals are "inappropriate."

The LG also cited the importance of reappointing CDVs to tackle air pollution in the city, stating that their presence could have aided in pollution control measures while also benefiting their welfare.

Meanwhile, CM Atishi on Sunday warned BJP leaders to stop playing dirty politics over the reinstatement of bus marshals, claiming that the out-of-job CDVs were aware that their troubles were due to the BJP and not the ruling party or Arvind Kejriwal.

The Chief Minister also dared the BJP to push officials to accept her government's proposal, likely to be sent to Raj Niwas this week and get all the 10,000 CDVs regularised immediately.

Crediting Kejriwal for providing employment to over 10,000 bus marshals from poor families and deploying them to make bus travel safe for Delhi women and children, a combative CM Atishi said that the disruption in their service was due to "officers controlled by BJP."

Last month, the Delhi government approved a Cabinet note supporting the swift reinstatement of bus marshals to enhance public transport safety. AAP and BJP legislators had met with the LG following the passage of a Delhi Assembly resolution advocating for the marshal reappointments.

