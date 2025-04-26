Punjab should take extra vigil, security measures: State Congress chief

Chandigarh, April 26 (IANS) Punjab Congress Committee President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday called for extra vigil and security measures in the state in view of the deadly terror attack in Kashmir’s Pahalgam.

Warring observed that Punjab was quite vulnerable and cautioned the government to take extra precautions.

He said Pakistan, the main enemy of the country, can instigate and orchestrate such strikes anywhere, and more so in Punjab, and hoped that the Punjab government in general and the Punjab Police in particular must have enhanced their intelligence across the state, particularly along the border areas.

“If the terrorists can strike at a place deep inside the Valley, which is quite far off from the Line of Actual Control, in Punjab, they can also do that,” he cautioned, while pointing out that Pakistan is already smuggling weapons and drugs into this part of the country using drones.

The Congress state chief maintained that while the primary responsibility lies with the Government of India, as it is the Border Security Force that guards the borders, at the same time, the Punjab government should take precautionary and preemptive measures using its own resources and experiences about such conditions.

Warring referred to a series of grenade attacks on police stations, mostly along the border belt, and attacks on temples and the residence of a BJP leader, besides the desecration of statues of Baba Saheb Ambedkar.

“This is being tried to disturb peace and harmony in Punjab, which must not be tolerated at any cost,” he said.

He observed that the aim of the Pahalgam attack was the same: to divide people on religious lines. Hence, he added, it is better to take preventive, preemptive and precautionary measures in advance.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.