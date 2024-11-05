AP Police Constable Jobs 2024 - Physical Tests in December 2024

The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB) has announced that the Physical Measurement Test (PMT) and Physical Efficiency Test (PET) for the recruitment of SCT Police Constables (Civil) for both men and women, as well as SCT Police Constables (APSP) (Men), are tentatively scheduled to take place in the last week of December 2024.

Overview of the Recruitment Process

The recruitment process for the Andhra Pradesh Police Constables began with a notification released on 28th November 2022 for the recruitment of SCT Police Constables (Civil) and SCT Police Constables (APSP). The first step in the selection process, a Preliminary Written Test (Qualifying Test), was held on 22nd January 2023. This test took place at 35 locations across 997 centers in Andhra Pradesh, with a total of 4,59,182 candidates appearing for the exam. Out of these, 95,208 candidates successfully qualified for the next stage of the recruitment process.

The results of the Preliminary Written Test are available on the SLPRB official website: slprb.ap.gov.in.

Stage-II Online Application Form: Final Opportunity

For those who qualified the Preliminary Written Test, the next step involves submitting the Stage-II Online Application Form. As of now, 91,507 candidates have successfully completed the Stage-II application. However, there are still a number of qualified candidates who have yet to submit their Stage-II forms. To accommodate these candidates, the SLPRB is offering one final opportunity to complete the online form.

The Stage-II Online Application Form will be available on the SLPRB website from 3:00 PM on 11th November 2024 to 5:00 PM on 21st November 2024. Candidates who have not yet submitted the form must ensure it is completed within this period in order to be eligible for the upcoming PMT/PET.

Important Dates to Remember:

Stage-II Online Application Form Submission:

11th November 2024 (3:00 PM) to 21st November 2024 (5:00 PM)

PMT/PET (Tentative Date):

Last week of December 2024

Candidates who have successfully submitted their Stage-II application and meet all other eligibility criteria will be able to participate in the Physical Measurement Test and Physical Efficiency Test scheduled for December.

This is an important milestone in the recruitment process, so all candidates are urged to complete their Stage-II applications promptly and prepare for the physical tests.

