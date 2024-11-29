November 30 holiday for schools or not?

Tamil Nadu is gearing up for continued heavy rain triggered by Cyclone Fengal, which will hit the region for a few more days. The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) said 19 districts would see major rains on November 30, raising the possibility of floods and other weather-related disrptions.

The cities on orange alert include Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram, Ariyalur, and Thanjavur on November 30, with residents advised to get ready for heavier rainfall. Other districts that have received a yellow alert include Ranipet, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Perambalur, Tiruchirappalli, Pudukkottai, Sivaganga, and Ramanathapuram, indicating possible moderate rainfall.

The India Meteorological Department has sounded an alert on a deep depression over the southwest Bay of Bengal, which is likely to develop into a cyclonic storm. According to the update at 11 am on November 29, the system lay about 110 km east of Trincomalee, Sri Lanka, and about 530 km south-southeast of Chennai. The depression is moving at a speed of 10 kmph in a north-northwest direction.

According to the latest bulletin from the IMD, it is said that the depression will skirt along the coast of Sri Lanka before gaining strength. On November 30, it is said to cross the Tamil Nadu-Puducherry coastline between Karaikal and Mahabalipuram as a deep depression with wind speeds of 50-70 kmph and gusting up to 85 kmph.

Schools and colleges may declare a holiday tomorrow

With the heavy rainfall warning in place, schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu might declare a holiday on November 30. Parents and students are advised to check with their respective institutions for updates on closures and cancellations. Keep an eye out for more updates on the weather situation.

