Not good to discuss politics in media: K’taka Cong chief Shivakumar to leaders

Bengaluru/New Delhi, Nov 29 (IANS) Expressing disapproval over statements in connection with his replacement as Karnataka Congress President, D.K. Shivakumar, who is also the Deputy Chief Minister of the state, said on Friday that it was not good for leaders to discuss politics in the media.

Speaking to reporters in New Delhi on Friday, Dy CM Shivakumar made the statement when asked about Minister for Cooperation, K.N. Rajanna, a close confidante of CM Siddaramaiah stating that he would be replaced as the Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee President.

He remarked with a grin, “Politics can’t be carried out through the media. It is not good for leaders and any party to discuss issues in front of the media.”

When asked about the possibility of a Cabinet reshuffle, Dy CM Shivakumar stated, “There is no such circumstance of expanding the Cabinet.”

Asked about a letter to the AICC on the CM Siddaramaiah camp planning to organise events to highlight his leadership, undermining the party, Dy CM Shivakumar stated, “I do not know about the letter. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has informed me about the programmes organised by his supporters. He has brought it to my knowledge. The party’s presence is going to be there all the time.”

Sources revealed that the conventions that Siddaramaiah’s supporters have planned have been done in such a manner that they are becoming the CM’s conventions and do not benefit the party.

The letter further claims that the conventions do not look like a party event and Congress symbols won’t be used.

When asked about his meeting with Congress National President Mallikarjun Kharge, Dy CM Shivakumar stated, the meeting was regarding celebration of the completion of 100 years after Mahatma Gandhi took over the leadership of the Congress party.

“I had discussed the matter with the national general secretaries and brought it to the notice of President Kharge,” he stated.

“President Kharge will discuss it in the Congress Working Committee as 300 leaders of the party will have to come down to Karnataka for the event. Our proposal is to hold the event in Belagavi. He will take a final call and let me know,” Dy CM Shivakumar stated.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.