Stock Market Holiday Tomorrow, April 14 - Ambedkar Jayanti

The Indian stock market will remain closed on April 14, 2025, for Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti. This day commemorates the birth anniversary of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar, a prominent social reformer, and the principal architect of the Indian Constitution. Ambedkar's efforts in promoting equality, social justice, and the rights of Dalits have made him a key figure in India's history. His legacy is honored annually through various events across the country. As a result of the holiday, the BSE and NSE will remain shut on April 14, and no trading will take place. The closure is part of India's recognition of Ambedkar's lasting impact on society and governance.

Upcoming Stock Market Holidays 2025

Here are the upcoming public holidays when the Indian stock market will remain closed in 2025:

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti – April 14, 2025 (Monday)

The stock market will be closed in observance of Dr. B. R. Ambedkar's birth anniversary.

Good Friday – April 18, 2025 (Friday)

The market will remain closed for Good Friday, observed by Christians worldwide.

Maharashtra Day – May 01, 2025 (Thursday)

Stock market will be closed for Maharashtra Day.

Independence Day – August 15, 2025 (Friday)

The market will be closed to commemorate India’s independence.

Ganesh Chaturthi – August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

The market will remain closed in observance of Ganesh Chaturthi.

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra – October 02, 2025 (Thursday)

A double holiday marking both Gandhi Jayanti and Dussehra.

Diwali Laxmi Pujan – October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

The market will be closed for Diwali Laxmi Pujan celebrations.

Diwali Balipratipada – October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

The market will remain closed for Diwali Balipratipada.

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev – November 05, 2025 (Wednesday)

The market will close to observe the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.

Christmas – December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

The stock market will be closed in celebration of Christmas.

These are the upcoming holidays when no trading will take place on the BSE and NSE in 2025.