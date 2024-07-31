NEET-UG AP 2024: Andhra Pradesh state ranks on August 2

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG) 2024 nationwide. However, the state-level ranks are yet to be released.

The NEET-UG 2024 state-level ranks will be released on August 2 in Andhra Pradesh. As the ranks secured by the candidates determine the admissions for medical courses, students are advised to check the results and register for counselling. The Directorate General of Health Services has announced that the MBBS sessions will start on August 14, 2024.

The Medical Counselling Council (MCC) schedules the admissions counselling process for medical courses in August. More details about the counselling will be released on August 2.

