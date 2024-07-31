Telangana girl secures six government jobs!

Meet Akshitha, daughter of a farmer from Gopalraopet, Karimnagar, who bagged six government jobs. Everyone can have goals, but achieving them proves our effort. With the UPSC dream, she started working hard, but their health didn't support her well. Changed her aim and now bagged six government jobs as compensation for UPSC.

Coming from a farming family, this never stopped Kishan Reddy and Aruna, Akshitha's parents, from supporting her. After excelling in 10th, Intermediate and Graduation, she was admitted to Kakatiya University for an MA in English. She qualified in the TET and CET examinations during her PG 1st year.

After working as a private Junior Lecturer in an Engineering college, she bagged six government jobs. This girl proved that anyone can achieve great things with exemplary efforts. She emphasized that this success is not the result of overnight work but the culmination of years of hard work. Her success story inspires many young people.

