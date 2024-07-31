Birthday Celebrations: Police Case Against Bigg Boss Mehaboob Dilse

Bigg Boss fame Mehaboob Dilse recently celebrated his birthday with close friends at the Continent Resort on the outskirts of Hyderabad. The party saw the presence of several celebrities and television actors. However, the police intervened as the party was conducted without the necessary permits, resulting in a case being registered against Mehaboob and the resort owner.

The birthday celebration took place at the Continent Resort in Ghatkesar, Medchal district. Many young men and women attended the event. The Excise Police registered a case, stating that bringing and consuming alcohol at the resort without permission is illegal. They emphasized that no permits were issued for alcohol parties.

The Excise Police confiscated 11 liters of alcohol and 7 liters of beer from the party. It appears that only a few attendees consumed alcohol, and no drugs or other intoxicating substances were found. Earlier in the day, Mehaboob had visited an orphanage, cut a cake, provided a meal for everyone there, and spent time taking photos and having fun with the residents. However, the unauthorized party with friends later put him in legal trouble. Mehaboob has not yet commented on the incident.