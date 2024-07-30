August 2024 Holidays List: Schools and Colleges Closed On These Dates

August is a festive month for school students, with several holidays, including Independence Day on August 15. Schools will organize games and activities for children, with prizes awarded to the winners.

Schools and Colleges Holidays List in August 2024

In August, there will be four Sundays on the 4th, 11th, 18th, and 25th. Additionally, there will be holidays on the second Saturday, August 10, and the fourth Saturday, August 24. In total, there will be 6 regular holidays for schools and colleges.

On August 9, International Day of the World’s Indigenous Peoples, there might be a holiday. Several countries and some tribal states have already declared August 9 as a holiday to discuss cultural and traditional activities related to indigenous people. Telangana Minister Seetakka has requested the Chief Minister to declare this day a holiday in Telangana as well.

School and College Holidays on August 15, 19, 26:

August 15, 2024 (Thursday): Independence Day - All schools, colleges, and offices will be closed.

August 19, 2024 (Monday): Raksha Bandhan - Schools and colleges are likely to be closed.

August 26, 2024 (Monday): Sri Krishna Janmashtami - Schools and colleges will be closed.

In total, there will be up to 10 holidays for schools and colleges in August 2024. Additionally, schools and colleges might get holidays due to bandhs or heavy rains.

Bank Holidays in August:

According to the holiday calendar, banks will be closed for a total of 13 days in August. The Reserve Bank of India has released the list of bank holidays for August. Generally, bank branches do not operate on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays. Banks also remain closed on government holidays and during state-specific festivals.

Bank Holidays in August 2024:

August 3 (Saturday): Banks closed in Agartala for Ker Puja

August 4 (Sunday): Weekend holiday - All banks closed

August 8 (Monday): Banks closed in Gangtok and Tendong for Rum Faat

August 10 (Saturday): Second Saturday - All banks closed

August 11 (Sunday): Weekend holiday - All banks closed

August 13 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Imphal for Patriot’s Day

August 15 (Thursday): Independence Day - All banks closed nationwide

August 18 (Sunday): Weekend holiday - All banks closed

August 19 (Monday): Banks closed in Tripura, Gujarat, Odisha, Uttarakhand, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, and Himachal Pradesh for Raksha Bandhan

August 20 (Tuesday): Banks closed in Kochi for Sri Narayana Guru Jayanthi

August 24 (Saturday): Fourth Saturday - All banks closed

August 25 (Sunday): Weekend holiday - All banks closed

August 26 (Monday): Banks closed in Gujarat, Odisha, Chandigarh, Tamil Nadu, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Rajasthan, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, West Bengal, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, and Srinagar for Janmashtami.

Also Read: Holidays List in 2024 and 2025: Dasara, Christmas, Sankranthi

Also Read: 13 Days of Holidays for Banks in August