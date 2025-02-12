Chennai's IIT Student Sunay Yadav Tops JEE Main with 99.993 Percentile

Sunay Yadav, a student from Narayana Olympiad School in Gopalapuram, Chennai, has emerged as the state topper in the first session of the JEE (Main) exam. He scored an impressive 99.993 percentile. The National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the results on Tuesday for the first session, which was conducted between January 22 and 29. Over 12 lakh students appeared for the exam nationwide.

Speaking about his experience, Sunay mentioned, “Physics was moderate, and math was lengthy. However, I got confused with some questions in chemistry. I plan to appear for the second session to improve my score.” He aspires to join IIT Bombay and has been preparing for the JEE exam for the past two years.

Ponguru Sharani, Director of Narayana Group of Schools, commented, “The results are generally good, but the paper was lengthier compared to last year. Students found physics difficult.”

B Pavan Kumar, Deputy Director of FIITJEE Chennai, shared that over 10 students scored 99.9 percentile this year, and one student even achieved full marks in chemistry.

The difficulty levels of the exam varied across sessions, and the final JEE ranks will be announced alongside the second session results. The top 2.5 lakh candidates from JEE (Main) will qualify for JEE (Advanced).