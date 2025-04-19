JEE Main 2025: NTA withholds results of 110 students for forging documents

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has withheld the results of 110 students who appeared for the JEE Main Exam Paper-1 (B.E/B.Tech). According to the NTA, these students used unfair means, including forged documents and impersonation during the examination process. Of the 110 cases, most of the issues were related to forged documents, fake identities and the use of imposters to appear for the exam. The NTA observed that some of the candidates even altered their identification documents such as admit cards or ID proofs to misrepresent their credentials.

Additionally, the results of 23 students have also been held over due to discrepancies in personal details such as mismatched photographs and biometric data. The NTA has directed these candidates to submit proof of identity, duly attested by a gazette officer, to verify their records and declare their results.

One of the most competitive exams conducted for admissions into IITs and NITs, JEE Main exam was conducted in two sessions – January and April 2025. According to the NTA, as many as 39 candidates, who appeared for Session 1, were found guilty for using unfair means. The number rose significantly to 110 during Session 2, bringing the total cases to 149 in both sessions.

The examination, conducted across 531 centres in 300 cities, including 15 international locations, saw participation from over 14.75 lakh unique candidates across both sessions.

A total of 24 students achieved the highest possible NTA score of 100 percentile, with Rajasthan in the lead with 7 toppers, followed by Maharashtra, Telangana, and Uttar Pradesh (3 each) and West Bengal (2).