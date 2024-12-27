Delhi School Holidays Calendar 2025: Official List
The Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, has published the official school calendar for the year 2025. According to the calendar, the gazette holidays declared for the schools in the Delhi region are as follows.
As confirmed holidays, the list provided comprises 34 holidays, including the most significant festivals and events like New Year's Day, Republic Day, Holi, Diwali, and Christmas.
Apart from gazetted holidays, the Directorate of Education may also declare sudden school closure due to unforeseen circumstances like bad weather, public health concerns, or other emergencies.
Parents and students can refer to the official website of the Directorate of Education or contact the school administration for updates on any sudden changes in the school schedule.
Here is the gazetted holiday list for all Delhi schools in 2025:
New Year's Day - January 1
Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday - January 6, Monday
Makar Sankranti/Magha Bihu/Pongal/Hazarat Ali's Birthday - January 14, Tuesday
Basant Panchami Sri Panchami - February 2, Sunday
Guru Ravi Das's Birthday - February 12, Wednesday
Shiva ji Jayanti - February 19, Wednesday
Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati - February 23, Sunday
Holika Dahan - March 13, Thursday
Dolyatra - March 14, Friday
Jamat-Ul-Vida - March 28, Friday
Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padova/Ugadi/Cheti Chand - March 30, Sunday
Ram Navmi - April 6, Sunday
Vaisakhi/Vishu - April 13, Sunday
Meshadi (Tamil New Year's Day) - April 14, Monday
Vaisakhadi (Bengal)/Bahag Bihu (Assam) - April 15, Tuesday
Easter Sunday - April 20, Sunday
Guru Rabindranath's birthday - May 9, Friday
Rath Yatra - June 27, Friday
Raksha Bandhan - August 9, Saturday
Parsi New Year's Day/Nauraj - August 15, Friday
Janmashtami (Smarta) - August 15, Friday
Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi - August 27, Wednesday
Onam or Thiru Onam Day - September 5, Friday
Dussehra (Saptami) - September 29, Monday
Dussehra (Mahashtami) - September 30, Tuesday
Dussehra (Mahanavmi) - October 1, Wednesday
Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday - October 7, Tuesday
Karaka Chaturthi (KarwaChouth) - October 10, Friday
Naraka Chaturdasi - October 20, Monday
Govardhan Puja - October 22, Wednesday
Bhai Duj - October 23, Thursday
Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja) - October 28, Tuesday
Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day - November 24, Monday
Christmas Eve - December 24, Wednesday
