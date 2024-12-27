Delhi School Holidays Calendar 2025: Official List

The Directorate of Education, Government of Delhi, has published the official school calendar for the year 2025. According to the calendar, the gazette holidays declared for the schools in the Delhi region are as follows.

As confirmed holidays, the list provided comprises 34 holidays, including the most significant festivals and events like New Year's Day, Republic Day, Holi, Diwali, and Christmas.

Apart from gazetted holidays, the Directorate of Education may also declare sudden school closure due to unforeseen circumstances like bad weather, public health concerns, or other emergencies.

Parents and students can refer to the official website of the Directorate of Education or contact the school administration for updates on any sudden changes in the school schedule.

Here is the gazetted holiday list for all Delhi schools in 2025:

New Year's Day - January 1

Guru Gobind Singh's Birthday - January 6, Monday

Makar Sankranti/Magha Bihu/Pongal/Hazarat Ali's Birthday - January 14, Tuesday

Basant Panchami Sri Panchami - February 2, Sunday

Guru Ravi Das's Birthday - February 12, Wednesday

Shiva ji Jayanti - February 19, Wednesday

Birthday of Swami Dayananda Saraswati - February 23, Sunday

Holika Dahan - March 13, Thursday

Dolyatra - March 14, Friday

Jamat-Ul-Vida - March 28, Friday

Chaitra Sukladi/Gudi Padova/Ugadi/Cheti Chand - March 30, Sunday

Ram Navmi - April 6, Sunday

Vaisakhi/Vishu - April 13, Sunday

Meshadi (Tamil New Year's Day) - April 14, Monday

Vaisakhadi (Bengal)/Bahag Bihu (Assam) - April 15, Tuesday

Easter Sunday - April 20, Sunday

Guru Rabindranath's birthday - May 9, Friday

Rath Yatra - June 27, Friday

Raksha Bandhan - August 9, Saturday

Parsi New Year's Day/Nauraj - August 15, Friday

Janmashtami (Smarta) - August 15, Friday

Ganesh Chaturthi/Vinayaka Chaturthi - August 27, Wednesday

Onam or Thiru Onam Day - September 5, Friday

Dussehra (Saptami) - September 29, Monday

Dussehra (Mahashtami) - September 30, Tuesday

Dussehra (Mahanavmi) - October 1, Wednesday

Maharishi Valmiki's Birthday - October 7, Tuesday

Karaka Chaturthi (KarwaChouth) - October 10, Friday

Naraka Chaturdasi - October 20, Monday

Govardhan Puja - October 22, Wednesday

Bhai Duj - October 23, Thursday

Pratihar Shashthi or Surya Shashthi (Chhat Puja) - October 28, Tuesday

Guru Teg Bahadur's Martyrdom Day - November 24, Monday

Christmas Eve - December 24, Wednesday

Also read: December 27 Public Holiday: MBA Exams Postponed in Bangalore University Due to Manmohan Singh's Demise