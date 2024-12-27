Renowned economist's contributions to India will always be remembered: RSS chief on Dr Singh's demise

New Delhi, Dec 27 (IANS) RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Friday expressed deep condolences over the passing of former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh late on Thursday night.

Reflecting on Dr Singh's legacy, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) acknowledged his immense contributions to the nation.

Taking to social media platform X, the official RSS handle posted: "The entire nation is deeply saddened by the demise of former Prime Minister and senior leader Dr Sardar Manmohan Singh. The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh expresses heartfelt condolences to his family and countless admirers. Dr. Singh, rising from a humble background, adorned the highest office of the country.

"The renowned economist's contributions to India will always be remembered. We pray to the Almighty to grant peace to the departed soul."

Former Prime Minister Dr. Manmohan Singh, renowned economist and architect of India’s economic reforms, passed away on Thursday at the age of 92. He was admitted to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here following a deterioration in his health.

Dr Singh, who served as India's Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014, was celebrated for his role in ushering in economic reforms that transformed the nation in the early 1990s.

His leadership as a distinguished economist and politician earned him respect across political and ideological divides.

His government was also known for implementing crucial legislations in areas such as education, food security, and information.

Dr Singh’s death has left the nation in mourning, with leaders from all political parties and across the world paying tribute to his legacy. His contributions to the field of economics and public service will be remembered for generations.

He is survived by his wife, Gursharan Kaur, and their three daughters. Funeral arrangements are expected to be announced soon, with the nation’s leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, expected to participate in honouring his memory.

Dr. Singh's death marks the end of an era in Indian politics. His leadership and legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

