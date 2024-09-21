Dasara 2024: 10-day holidays for schools and colleges in AP!

Telugu states officially announced the Dasara 2024 holidays, which were declared more than a week ago. In India, Dasara or Dussehra is celebrated with great enthusiasm, and it is called Vijayadasami. On this occasion, schools, colleges, and other educational institutes get a long 12-day holiday all over the country.

In Telangana, the government declared 14-day holidays from October 2 to October 14 as Dasara is celebrated grandly in Telangana with the famous Bathukamma festival. Dussehra or Vijayadasami is often considered to be the Telangana festival.

Meanwhile, the Andhra Pradesh government gave 10-day holidays to schools, colleges, and other educational institutions. The holidays are from October 4, even though October 2 is a national holiday. With just October 3 as a working day, AP schools will get ten days of holidays from October 4 to October 13.

