Dussehra Holidays 2024: 13 Days Holidays in Telangana, 10 Days in AP

Dussehra Holidays in Telangana Starting October 2

The Telangana Education Department has announced Dussehra holidays for all government and private schools from October 2 to October 14. Schools are set to reopen on October 15. After the holidays, the Summative Assessment exams will be conducted, and the authorities have instructed all school principals to assign related homework to students.

Dussehra Holidays for Schools and Colleges in Andhra Pradesh

Similarly, the Andhra Pradesh government has declared a 10-day holiday for Dussehra celebrations, from October 4 to October 13, for all government and private schools. In the Telugu states, Dussehra and Sankranti hold significant cultural importance, and every year, the government grants extended holidays for these festivals. Telugu people celebrate these occasions with great enthusiasm, and the Dussehra holidays have now been officially announced for all schools in Andhra Pradesh. As previously mentioned by the state's Education Minister, Nara Lokesh, these holidays are part of the AP academic calendar.

Diwali 2024: October 31

Additionally, in October, the festival of Diwali will be celebrated on Thursday, October 31, with a holiday declared for all schools, colleges, and offices. However, for both government and private offices, only the Dussehra day will be observed as an official holiday.