Is August 9 a holiday in Telangana? Here is why!

Minister Sitakka, along with other Adivasi MLAs, requested Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to declare August 9 as a holiday. August 9 is celebrated as International Adivasis Day, and in many countries and tribal areas, it is declared a holiday. Many cultural events are conducted to provide an opportunity to showcase culture and traditions.

Under the rights for the tribals and their protection, the United Nations General Assembly decided in 1994 to observe August 9 as the International Day for Indigenous People every year. On this day, various cultural programs are organized to promote and protect the rights of indigenous people. Considering this, Telangana Minister and MLAs have requested the declaration of a holiday.