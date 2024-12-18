Andhra Pradesh to Digitize Class 10 Certificates from 1969 to 1990

The Andhra Pradesh government has made a significant decision regarding Class 10 certificates. The government has announced that these certificates will now be made available online, including those issued between 1969 and 1990, which means certificates from 50 to 60 years ago will also be accessible. This move will enable individuals to easily download their certificates from DigiLocker. Previously, the government had already digitized certificates from 2004 to 2024. With this latest initiative, certificates from 1969 to 1990 will be digitized, and soon after, certificates from 1991 to 2003 will also be digitized.

To facilitate this initiative, the School Education Department has issued an official order entrusting Andhra Pradesh Technology Services (APTS) with the digitization process. A budget of ₹1.68 crore has been allocated for the project. Once digitized, the data will be uploaded to DigiLocker, allowing individuals to download their certificates conveniently. Additionally, users can correct any errors in the certificates free of charge for up to two years.

This initiative resolves a major issue faced by many, especially those who completed Class 10 decades ago. Class 10 certificates are crucial for jobs, admissions, and various applications. Retrieving lost or damaged certificates from 50 to 60 years ago was a complex process, but the availability of these certificates on DigiLocker will now simplify the process of obtaining duplicates.

In a related move, the Andhra Pradesh government has restructured the Intermediate Board. The School Education Department has issued an order establishing a new administrative framework. Under the new structure, the concerned department’s minister will serve as chairman, and the school education secretary will be the vice-chairman. Several education department officials will act as ex-officio members, while the vice-chancellors of Andhra University, Acharya Nagarjuna University, NTR Health University, and Padmavathi Women’s University will be nominated as members. Six college principals will also be part of the board’s administration, with a tenure of three years.

These initiatives aim to improve access to essential educational documents and strengthen the administration of intermediate education. By offering a digital platform for Class 10 certificates, the government ensures smoother service delivery and addresses long-standing citizen grievances.

