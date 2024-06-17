UP cop attempts self-immolation after clerk seeks bribe

Hardoi (UP), June 17 (IANS) A constable of UP Police allegedly tried to immolate himself in the office of the Senior Superintendent of Police in Hardoi.

The constable, allegedly drunk, claimed that a clerk was demanding a bribe to approve his resignation.

The constable, Chhavi Kumar, claimed that he had submitted his resignation to the police department three days ago, on June 14, as he got selected for a lecturer's post in Madhya Pradesh. However, despite reaching out to various officials, his resignation was not approved.

He alleged that he had been trying for three days to get his resignation accepted and had even contacted MLAs, MLCs, and ministers, but got no help.

The clerk, Kamal, demanded a bribe of Rs 10,000 to process his resignation, after which he went to the SP office to commit self-immolation.

The police, meanwhile, said that Kumar was intoxicated at the time of the incident.

He tried to extract petrol from his bike, but other constables and clerks managed to restrain him. Kumar's medical examination was conducted, and an investigation is underway to take appropriate action.

Kumar, a resident of Mathura, is a 2019 batch constable, currently assigned to court security in Hardoi.

