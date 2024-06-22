Centre sacks NTA chief amid NEET, UGC-NET row

New Delhi, June 22 (IANS) The Centre on Saturday sacked National Testing Agency (NTA)'s Director General (DG) Subodh Kumar Singh amid the ongoing row over alleged irregularities in the NEET and UGC-NET.

India Trade Promotion Organization's Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Singh Kharola, a retired IAS officer, has been given the additional charge of the post of the DG, NTA.

The decision was taken by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.

The services of Singh have been placed on compulsory wait in the Department of Personnel and Training, according to a notification issued by the Appointments Committee.

Earlier in the day, the Education Ministry constituted a high-level committee of experts to make recommendations on reform in the mechanism of the examination process, improvement in data security protocols, structure and functioning of the NTA.

Recently, the UGC-NET was cancelled just a day after the examination were conducted. Also, the NTA on Friday announced the postponement of Joint CSIR-UGC-NET, which was scheduled for June 25-27.

