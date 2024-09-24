September 25 - September 28: Holidays for schools, state-wise!

Students in Bihar and Jharkhand's Dhanbad district will not have schools or colleges on September 25, 2024, as this is the Jitiya festival. This is a one-day holiday during which the students can experience the celebrations.

The Kamrup district has declared a holiday in the schools from September 24 to 27, 2024, because of the hot climate. This decision has been arrived at due to an upsurge in cases of heat-related illnesses of students, which have been proven to be genuine, thus weaponizing the safety and health of the students as a measure to discourage them from practising. Hence, all government and para-governmental schools and colleges of Kamrup, including cities like Guwahati, will remain closed during these days. The district commissioner gave his blessing to the closure since schools had reported numerous cases of students fainting or getting sick from the heat.

Obviously, this is not the first instance of schools in these areas shutting down because of severe weather conditions. Schools in Bihar and Jharkhand were closed in the early part of this year due to heat waves and later due to floods. In Bihar, the Education Department even increased summer vacations from 20 to 30 days for the safety of the students. During the remainder of the year, make sure to check out for school closures and holiday changes in your region.

