Kim Kardashian's children discover the joy of helping each other

Los Angeles, Sep 24 (IANS) The Reality television star Kim Kardashian is pleasantly surprised to see her kids helping each other.

‘The Kardashians’ star recently took to the Stories section of her Instagram, and shared a video which shows her kids, North and Saint in the kitchen. As Saint breaks an egg presumably for baking purpose, his sister can be seen accompanying him as they leave the frame.

The reality star wrote on the video, “I never thought I would see the day where they were helping each other lol. All thanks to Saints YouTube channel Please subscribe”.

Earlier, Kim Kardashian had shared an encouraging message for all the parents who are struggling with their kids' learning differences. She shared a video of her friend Lauren Sanchez, who appeared on ‘The View’ to talk about first children’s book, ‘The Fly Who Flew to Space’, as well as her struggles with dyslexia as a child.

In the clip, Sanchez spoke about her journey from barely being able to write due to her dyslexia to eventually becoming an award-winning journalist owing to the support she received from a professor.

Kardashian wrote about being the mother of a child with dyslexia and took solace in Sanchez's story. She wrote, “I'm reposting this not because she's my friend and I love her. But because every mom who has struggled with their kids with dyslexia or any learning difference needs to hear that it will be okay”.

Prior to that, the reality star watched the football match between Real Madrid CF and Real Valladolid CF. She shared several pictures from her trip to Spain on her Instagram. The pictures show her enjoying the football match with her kids inside the stadium, and posing with them in the hotel.

