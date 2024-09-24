Heavy Rainfall Alert: Don't Step Out, IMD Issues Warning

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rains in Telangana. Particularly, Hyderabad is on high alert for heavy rains for the next 48 hours i.e. September 24 and September 25. 11 districts of the state, signaling the onset of intense weather conditions in the coming days.

While some parts of Hyderabad witnessed pouring on Tuesday (September 24), gloom descended in the other parts of the city owing to cloudy skies. Known for unpredictable weather, people in the twin cities are advised not to step out after 6 pm. Widespread storms are forecasted for the city. The city had already experienced varying spells of rain, ranging from drizzles to heavy downpours over the past few days.

With heavy rainfall forecast in place, Hyderabadis and residents across Telangana are advised to stay alert and prepared for potential weather changes.