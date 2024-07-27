Job notification released for vacant Guest Faculty positions at Hyderabad University

University of Hyderabad has released a notification for the recruitment of three guest faculty positions in the campus. Interested candidates should check the eligibility criteria before applying for the vacant positions.

Eligibility criteria: Candidates should hold a Master's degree or equivalent degree with 55% marks/ Master's degree in Business Administration/ PGDM/ CA/ ICWA/ M.Com/ MA with qualification in UGC NET and two years of teaching experience is mandatory.

Application procedure: Interested candidates may apply through online/offline mode.Candidates are required to send their certificates by post to School of Management Studies, Hyderabad Central University or email the soft copies to the Department of Education and Education Technology (DoEET), School of Social Sciences, University of Hyderabad on this address – head.deet@uohyd.ac.in.

Emoluments : Monthly salary offered is Rs. 50,000/-

Last date to apply: August 2, 2024 (Applications for the Guest Faculty position in Hindi Department can be sent till August 5, 2024).

