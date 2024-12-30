Stock Market Holidays List 2025: BSE, NSE Holiday on These Dates!

The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and National Stock Exchange (NSE) have released their holiday calendars for 2025. According to the calendar, there will be a total of 14 stock market holidays in the year, excluding weekends when the markets are closed.

October and April will be the most holiday-rich months with three holidays each because of different festivals and observances. March and August will have two holidays, and February, May, November, and December will have one holiday each. January, June, July, and September will have no trading holidays.

Mahashivratri on February 26 is going to be the first stock market holiday of 2025. The following ones will be Holi on March 14 and Id-Ul-Fitr on March 31, making it two long weekend holidays in March.

There are going to be two three-day closing weekends of stock markets during April. First from April 12 to 14; it would be because of a weekend and Ambedkar Jayanti. Second from April 18 to 20; due to Good Friday and again because of the weekend.

The stock market holiday list helps investors and traders plan their strategies for buying and selling stocks. Regional, national, and religious observances are all included on the list, with major events recognized across the country.

Stock Market Holidays in 2025

Mahashivratri - February 26, 2025 (Wednesday)

Holi - March 14, 2025 (Friday)

Id-Ul-Fitr (Ramzan Id) - March 31, 2025 (Monday)

Shri Mahavir Jayanti - April 10, 2025 (Thursday)

Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Jayanti - April 14, 2025 (Monday)

Good Friday - April 18, 2025 (Friday)

Maharashtra Day - May 1, 2025 (Thursday)

Independence Day - August 15, 2025 (Friday)

Ganesh Chaturthi - August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Dussehra - October 2, 2025 (Thursday)

Diwali Laxmi Puja - October 21, 2025 (Tuesday)

Diwali Balipratipada - October 22, 2025 (Wednesday)

Prakash Gurpurb Sri Guru Nanak Dev - November 5, 2025 (Wednesday)

Christmas - December 25, 2025 (Thursday)

