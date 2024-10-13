Salman Khan Rushes to Pay Respects to Slain Politician Baba Siddique

In a shocking turn of events, former Maharashtra minister and NCP leader Baba Siddique was brutally murdered in Mumbai on Saturday night. Unidentified individuals opened fire on Siddique, who was rushed to Lilavati Hospital and succumbed to injuries during treatment.

Salman Khan, who shared a close bond with Siddique, halted the shooting of Bigg Boss Season 18 to pay his respects. The two had a long-standing friendship, with Khan regularly attending Siddique's Iftar parties and other family events.

Siddique, a three-time MLA from Mumbai's Bandra West, had a 48-year tenure with the Congress party before joining the NCP in February. His untimely death has sparked widespread discussion, especially with Maharashtra Assembly elections looming.

Khan's gesture underscores the strong ties between the Bollywood star and the late politician, leaving fans and well-wishers mourning the loss of a respected figure."