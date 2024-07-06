‘Bigg Boss OTT 3’: Shockers from Payal Malik & Sai Ketan’s rumoured girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Former contestant Payal Malik and housemate Sai Ketan Rao’s rumoured girlfriend Shivangi Khedkar made a surprise visit on “Bigg Boss OTT 3” for a special segment during Weekend Ka Vaar episode hosted by Anil Kapoor.

"I'm here to expose what’s really going on in the house and I’m really disappointed," Payal told Anil.

Shivangi encouraged the contestants to be honest with their emotions.

"I want everyone to be their best selves with each other, especially when it comes to feelings," she urged.

Her rumoured beau, Sai was visibly moved, shedding tears after Shivangi’s touching appeal.

The drama reached its peak when Payal spoke to Vishal Pandey. She confronted him about his comments regarding Kritika.

"What you said about Kritika is unacceptable! She’s a mom and a wife, and you need to respect that."

Vishal, who had previously confessed his feelings for Kritika, said: "I like Kritika, and I feel guilty about it”.

He then defended himself by saying that he likes Kritika in a platonic way.

In the episode, Payal and Shivani get into a heated conversation over Shivani Kumari’s fake allegation of being treated poorly and given food badly at Arman and Payal's wedding.

Payal gives a strong response to Shivani’s allegation of not being served properly.

"Shivani was offended by how she was given food." To which, Shivani said she still stands on that statement of not being treated properly.

Additionally, Shivangi confronted the viral vada pav girl Chandrika Dixit on her allegations of Sai asking her to give a massage.

A furious Shivangi questioned her about her baseless and misleading allegations against the actor. To which, Chandrika said that she didn’t mean that he had wrong intentions and she was just clarifying it so that it doesn’t come across the wrong way.

The show airs on JioCinema Premium.

