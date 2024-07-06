Chandra Bose Launched Independent Music Video 'Bangaru Bomma', The billboard in Times Square

Nowadays there are many ways and tools to showcase talent. Young actors, musicians, and all those who have a passion for art are showing their talent in various methods. Independent albums are all the rage these days. Star heroes and heroines are also focusing on independent albums. There are very few independent albums in Telugu.

MC Hari and Prozach.Wav's independent album, Bangaru Bomma, is now catching everyone's attention. This song was released by Oscar award winner Chandra Bose. This song was penned and sung by M.C.Hari and Prozach. Vedam Vamsi composed this song. This crazy independent album is produced by Dr.Praneeth Nekuri under the banner of Crystolite Media Creations.

The visuals and concept of this album are very intriguing. The rap encourages people to jump to the rhythm and dance their hearts out. It is one of those songs where the beat is what captivates the people’s attention, besides giving equal importance to the lyrics. M.C.Hari and Prozach killed it with their elegant moves and expressions. Youth will love it instantly, and this is going to top the music charts.

After launching this song, Chandra Bose said, “Besides penning lyrics, Hari and Prozach have also crooned it brilliantly. Vedam Vamsi scored this independent song. Nowadays, there is a lot of craze for such independent albums. Producer Praneeth is a doctor in America. He came here with a passion for art and produced this independent album. This song has two layers. This is the beginning of a new thought process. I wish there were more like this. I want this song to be a big success.”

The advertisement of Bangaru Bomma was strategically showcased on a billboard in Times Square and is set to air non-stop for the following three days. With its vibrant colors and striking text, the ad successfully captivated the interest of those passing by. Numerous individuals paused to capture photos and videos of the captivating exhibit, subsequently sharing them across various social media channels. The organization responsible for the advertisement aimed to spark conversation and build anticipation for their forthcoming product release. As night fell and the lights of Times Square illuminated the billboard, it became a central attraction in the vibrant city.