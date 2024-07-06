MP-MLA court in Bengal grants bail to BJP MP Saumitra Khan in 2023 case

Kolkata, July 6 (IANS) An MP-MLA court in Kolkata has granted bail to Saumitra Khan, the BJP MP from Bishnupur Lok Sabha constituency, against a personal bond of Rs 500 after he appeared before the court in connection with a case dating back to last year, sources said on Saturday.

On June 25, the same court fixed July 9 as the deadline for Khan to be personally present before it, failing which he faced arrest. The direction came after the BJP MP repeatedly failed to honour the court summonses sent to him for an appearance before it.

However, Khan appeared before the court before the deadline on Saturday, following which the judge granted him bail against a personal bond of Rs 500.

Coming out of the court, Khan launched a scathing attack against the state police for "falsely implicating" him in a case relating to abusing a police inspector in Bankura district over allegations of financial regularities in a self-help group run by women at Sonamukhi in the same district in 2023.

“The police first resorted to extortion and then filed a false case against me to strip me of my MP’s chair. This is unprecedented,” Khan said.

Khan is a three-time Lok Sabha member from Bishnupur. He first won the elections on a Trinamool Congress ticket in 2014, before joining the BJP and retaining the seat in 2019 and 2024.

