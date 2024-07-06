MotoGP 2024: Martin celebrates pole as Trackhouse Racing creates history in Germany

Hohenstein-Ernstthal (Germany), July 6 (IANS) Jorge Martin (Prima Pramac Racing) stormed to the pole position for the 2024 German Motorcycle Grand Prix, the next stage of the MotoGP 2024 World Championship, here on Saturday. The rider with the #89 bike was 0.048s quicker than the rest of the field after setting a 1:19.423 in a sensational qualifying at the Sachsenring, near here.

Behind Martin was Miguel Oliveira, who added to a fantastic session for Trackhouse Racing with a P2 start for the Portuguese star. Meanwhile, teammate Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) pulled off a brilliant time in his first run to qualify in third on the grid to complete a dream result for the American team.

It was a compelling Q1 session with the top two spots undecided until the last flying lap. Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Racing) topped the timesheets with Marco Bezzecchi (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) in P2.

However, Marc Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) missed a spot in Q2, qualifying P13 on the grid after the #93 had late drama with Stefan Bradl (HRC Test Team). Bradl would be given a three-place grid penalty for this incident. Meanwhile, Q2 would get underway and Martin would be put together a phenomenal time to lead the field from Raul Fernandez.

In the closing minutes, Miguel Oliveira soon leapt into P2 after a brilliant lap from the #88. However, Maverick Vinales (Aprilia Racing) would suffer a highside at Turn 10 with less than five minutes remaining.

Once the yellow flag was withdrawn Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati Lenovo Team) began to push on his final flying lap before Alex Marquez (Gresini Racing MotoGP) then had a crash of his own, bringing out the yellow flag and lost any chance of a late improvement.

Second row start for Bagnaia

Bagnaia heads the second row of the grid with further pace in the locker for the Tissot Sprint after the Italian went through a yellow flag on his final flying lap.

The #1 rider was 0.326s adrift from pole position to start alongside the top Gresini rider of Alex Marquez, who consolidated P5 after his late crash. Franco Morbidelli (Prima Pramac Racing) continues to impress in Germany after securing a second row start -– qualifying in sixth.

Vinales starts down in seventh as he aims to be 100% ready for the Tissot Sprint later on Saturday. Alongside ‘Top Gun’ will be Fabio Di Giannantonio (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team), who put together a brave performance to P8 and will start ahead of Ducati Lenovo Team’s Enea Bastianini in ninth.

Meanwhile, there are some big names missing including Marc Marquez, who will start down on the fifth row with work to do after a very difficult qualifying in Germany. Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) will start from the 16th position as the Australian is now forced to charge through the field.

