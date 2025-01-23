YS Jagan pays tribute to Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Tadepalli, Jan 23:On the birth anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose, Andhra Pradesh former Chief Minister and YSRCP president Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy paid tribute via X, celebrating the legacy of the great freedom fighter.

Hailing Netaji as a visionary leader who founded the Azad Hind Fauj, Jagan Mohan Reddy highlighted his pivotal role in inspiring the nation during the independence struggle. "Netaji’s ideals of self-reliance and unity continue to guide us," he wrote.

Netaji’s commitment to justice and equality, emphasizes that his sacrifices remain a source of inspiration for building a progressive and self-reliant India.

Jagan Mohan Reddy also urged the youth to draw strength from Netaji’s life and contribute towards nation-building with the same passion and dedication.