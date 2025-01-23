Venkatesh on His Sankranthiki Vasthunam Remuneration: I Take Little, and I Take Everything in White

The festive season has delivered a massive hit, with Sankranthiki Vasthunnam exceeding expectations and establishing itself as a true blockbuster. Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has already recovered more than double its production budget and is on its way to becoming one of the highest-grossing films of all time. With a current gross of over ₹230 crore, the movie is projected to cross ₹300 crore by the end of its theatrical run.

Director Anil Ravipudi expressed his joy over the film's resounding success, emphasizing the importance of entertainment in drawing audiences back to theatres. “Entertainment always strikes a chord with the audience. Seeing family audiences flocking back to theatres after so long is incredibly rewarding,” he said.

A significant factor behind the film’s success was its decision to maintain regular ticket pricing, which not only attracted a wide audience but also encouraged repeat viewers. Ravipudi remarked that this strategy works particularly well for moderate-budget films, although it might not be feasible for high-budget projects.

The production faced challenges when recent IT raids targeted producer Dil Raju. However, the promotional activities for the film continued uninterrupted, showcasing the team's determination. Praising Dil Raju’s resilience, Ravipudi said, “Even with challenges like these, he remains committed to promoting the film without any disruptions.”

Adding to the excitement, Anil Ravipudi confirmed that a sequel to Sankranthiki Vasthunnam is already in the works. “After the success of the first film, I’m determined to make the sequel even more entertaining and thrilling,” he shared.

Hero Venkatesh, who played a pivotal role in the film, expressed his admiration for Ravipudi’s vision and energy. Recalling his experience during the making and promotions of the movie, Venkatesh said, “There was such a positive vibe throughout the making of Sankranthiki Vasthunnam. It was a joy to be part of the promotions as well.” He also spoke about his stance on financial integrity, stating, “I take my remuneration only in white. I’m content with what I earn and consider everything beyond that as a bonus.”

Sankranthiki Vasthunnam continues to shatter records and captivate audiences, solidifying its position as a festival season blockbuster and a major milestone for Telugu cinema.

