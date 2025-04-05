Bihar: Chirag Paswan visits ailing mother in ancestral village

Patna, April 5 (IANS) Union Minister Chirag Paswan visited his ailing mother in his ancestral village in Khagaria’s Shaharbanni on Saturday.

Rajkumari Devi is the first wife of the late Ram Vilas Paswan.

The meeting turned emotional as Rajkumari Devi, upon seeing Chirag, hugged him and broke down in tears.

Chirag Paswan, who arrived via helicopter, inquired about her health and the recent disturbing incident involving the locking of her bedroom and bathroom, along with her belongings being thrown out of the ancestral home.

Following the incident, Rajkumari Devi’s health deteriorated, prompting the filing of an FIR at the Alauli police station.

Addressing the media, Chirag Paswan levelled serious allegations against his uncle and Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party chief Pashupati Kumar Paras, accusing him of being behind the incident.

“First, he snatched the Delhi house for political ambition, then expelled me and my mother (Reena Paswan) from the party. Now, this mistreatment of my elder mother (Rajkumari Devi) for economic interests is shameful,” Paswan stated.

He warned that if a formal division of property is what his uncle and aunt desire, he is ready for it — but also hinted at revealing undisclosed family assets.

“If the matter goes to partition, then all those properties which have been hidden till now will be exposed,” he said.

Chirag Paswan also made serious claims against his aunt, stating: “She is a government school teacher, but according to villagers, she does not attend school and continues to draw a salary. This is something that must be looked into.”

The Union Minister expressed deep concern for his elder mother, saying that she has been residing in the ancestral home for decades and that any form of harassment against her is unacceptable.

In response, former MP and cousin brother Prince Raj, who was present at the joint workers’ conference of Rashtriya Lok Janshakti Party and Dalit Sena in Darbhanga, dismissed Chirag’s accusations.

“This is nothing but dirty politics. Similar conspiracies were spread in 2020 and are now being repeated in 2025. Who knows what will happen in 2030,” he said sarcastically.

Prince Raj questioned the politicisation of a family issue, suggesting that Chirag's associates are filing police complaints and seeking media attention for personal gain.

“Why is an MP’s representative filing a police case if this is just about a house? Registering a case against our mother is a political ploy. Those who never visit the village are now bringing the media,” he added.

