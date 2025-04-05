'PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana' a big success in Varanasi, one lakh registrations recorded

Varanasi, April 5 (IANS) Under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ambitious ‘PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana’, 1 lakh people in Varanasi have registered for the scheme. The process of installing solar panels under this initiative is rapidly increasing, providing relief to city residents in their electricity bills while also offering subsidies from the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the scheme in 2024, and now the Varanasi administration is working diligently to bring it to every household.

So far, nearly 12,000 homes in Varanasi have had solar panels installed, and the process is ongoing. The residents of Varanasi are quite pleased with the scheme, as installing solar panels has significantly reduced their electricity bills, and the subsidy is being credited to their accounts within a week.

Ajay Srivastava, a vendor from UPNEDA (Uttar Pradesh New & Renewable Energy Department Agency), spoke to IANS and shared that the response to the scheme in Varanasi has been excellent. He mentioned that around 70 per cent subsidy is being provided under the scheme, which offers great relief to consumers. Through various government awareness campaigns, people have become more aware of the scheme, and installing solar panels has provided them with substantial savings on electricity.

Ajay Srivastava further explained that the registration process takes about two hours, and the installation of solar panels is completed within a week to 10 days. Afterward, the beneficiaries receive the subsidy directly in their accounts.

Beneficiaries of the scheme have shared their positive experiences. G.K. Tiwari, a beneficiary, mentioned that he has benefited greatly from the scheme. He said that his electricity bill used to be around Rs 4,000-5,000, but now with the solar panel, his bill has dropped to just Rs 400-500. The saved electricity is being used for other purposes.

Another beneficiary, Virendra Pratap Singh, stated that he installed a solar panel four months ago, and now his home generates 15 units of electricity daily. He explained that his solar panel system is producing 450 units of electricity each month, providing significant relief from electricity bills. Virendra called the scheme very beneficial and mentioned that after reading about it in the newspaper, he decided to take advantage of the scheme.

