Govt aiming to make India a global maritime leader: Sonowal

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) Union Minister for Ports, Shipping and Waterways Sarbananda Sonowal on Saturday said that the government is aiming to make India a global maritime leader as the ocean connects us not just to trade, but to opportunity, growth, and national progress.

Addressing the National Maritime Day celebrations here, the minister said: "India’s maritime sector is undergoing a historic transformation. With our vast Blue Economy, cutting-edge port infrastructure, and future-ready shipping ecosystem, the sector is emerging as a powerful force multiplier in our journey towards a Viksit Bharat."

"National Maritime Day is a celebration of our seafarers, our coastal communities, and our unwavering commitment to building a sustainable, secure, and globally competitive maritime future for India," he added.

This year’s theme, "Prosperous Seas – Developed India and Youth for Blue Economy and Green Growth", reflects the importance of sustainable growth in the maritime sector and the critical role of youth in driving innovation and environmental stewardship.

The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways celebrated the 62nd National Maritime Day across the country, honouring India’s rich maritime heritage and the exceptional contribution of seafarers to the nation’s growth and global connectivity.

The National Maritime Day Celebration Committee (NMDCC), Delhi chapter, under the aegis of the Directorate General of Shipping, organised the central celebration at the Vinay Marg Sports Ground in the national capital.

During the event, Sonowal interacted with the cadets during the refreshment session and got a glimpse of their aspirations and training. The Union Minister also met female cadets, encouraging them to lead from the front in shaping the future of India’s maritime landscape.

Sonowal said: "Interacting with the young cadets on the sidelines of National Maritime Week was truly inspiring - their passion and commitment reflect the bright future of India’s maritime journey. I wished them the best of luck and commended them for their most important role as the nation builders via a strong, vibrant, modern and efficient maritime sector."

The Ministry also recognised the outstanding services of individuals and organisations in the maritime sector by conferring awards and commendations to honour their dedication and achievements.

The 62nd National Maritime Day not only honoured the legacy of India’s maritime pioneers but also reaffirmed the nation’s commitment to a greener, more inclusive, and innovation-driven maritime future. It commemorates the historic voyage of 'S.S. Loyalty', the first Indian-owned steamship, which sailed from Mumbai to London on April 5, 1919. This momentous event marked India’s foray into international shipping and laid the foundation for the nation's proud maritime journey

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.