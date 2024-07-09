Did Balayya Warn Home Minister Anitha? What is the Controversy within TDP?

Visakhapatnam: A controversy is brewing in the ruling TDP over the recent attack on ‘One’ restaurant after it came to light that the followers of Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha were involved in it. The incident took place three days ago when the followers of the home minister attacked the hotel manager and staff over a petty issue.

According to reports, the TDP workers went to the ‘One’ restaurant and sat idle without ordering the food. When the hotel staff politely asked them to either order food or leave the place, the TDP workers got agitated and rained blows on the hotel employees. Some reports suggest that the party workers were irked when there was a delay in serving the food.

Subsequently, the victims explained the matter to their owner who is residing in the US. The ‘One’ restaurant owner then contacted the Hindupur MLA and senior TDP leader Balakrishna, popularly known as Balayya and told him how some TDP activists had beaten his staff. Following this, Balayya is learnt to have issued a warning to the Home Minister over the phone.

The matter has now reached the Chief Minister’s Office (CMO). It remains to be seen whether the police will investigate and take action against the offenders or will sweep it under the rug.

