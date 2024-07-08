Huge relief for Kodali Nani from AP High Court

Guntur: Former minister Kodali Sri Venkateswara Rao (Nani), popularly known as Kodali Nani was granted relief by the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Monday. The high court has barred police from taking any action against him till further notice.

Recently, a case was filed against Nani by the Gudivada town police after a group of former volunteers from different gram and ward sachivalayams (Secretariat) had alleged that he had forced them to resign from their posts just before the elections in the state. Nani’s associates Dukkipati Sasibhushan and Gorla Srinu were also booked by the police under Sections 447 and 506 of the penal code.

Following this, the former minister had filed an anticipatory bail petition with the court. Hearing the argument of Kodali’s counsel, the court ordered the police to comply with the norms of section 41-A of the penal code and follow the guidelines of the Supreme Court in their investigation. Later, it adjourned the further hearing for four weeks.



Also Read: Watch: Emotional Bond Between YS Vijayamma and YS Jagan!