Watch: Emotional Bond Between YS Vijayamma and YS Jagan!

YSR Jayanthi: YS Vijayamma turned emotional when she saw her son and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at YSR ghat at Idupulapaya on Monday morning. YS Jagan had visited the YSR ghat to pay his homage to the departed people’s leader and former Andhra Pradesh chief minister YS Rajaekhar Reddy as July 8 is observed as YSR Jayanthi.

Vijayamma had reached the ghat even before everyone else to pay her respects. A little later, YS Jagan turned up and embraced his mother. She could not hold her tears back when she saw her son. It was a touching moment of mother and son.

This was the first public meeting between Vijayamma and YS Jagan after the assembly and lok sabha elections in the state. Some people tried to drive a wedge between the YSR family members in vain during elections. As a mother Vijayamma had extended her support to her daughter and APCC chief Sharmila in the recent elections and the rivals started cooking up stories like all is not well in the politically influential family. The bonhomie between a mother and her son YS Jagan should put all the rumours of difference to rest now.

