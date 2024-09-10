September 11: Will Rains Continue in AP Tomorrow?

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a red alert for three districts in Andhra Pradesh until September 11. The rains have been hitting hard for a few days, disrupting Ganesh Chaturthi and normal livelihoods. According to reports, there is a high chance that rains will continue in Alluri, Srikakulam, and Parvatipuram.

The rains started on September 6 and are expected to continue till September 11 in various parts of Andhra Pradesh. The government advised the public to be careful while travelling through the rain and avoid affected areas.

Also read: September 16: Holiday or No Holiday on Milad-un-Nabi?

Also read: September 14 to 17: Four Holidays Back-to-back!