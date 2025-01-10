Sankranti 2025 Holidays Begin Tomorrow, January 11 in Telugu states

The festival season is here, and Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are all geared up for Sankranti, one of the most important festivals in the region. Tomorrow, January 11, usher in the Sankranti holidays for schools and colleges in both states, and the excitement builds up ahead of this day. Though the holidays start on the same date, in Telangana schools reopen on January 17. Meanwhile in Andhra Pradesh schools reopen on January 20 as holidays till January 19.

Sankranti is celebrated on January 14th. It's a harvest festival marking the day when the sun begins its movement towards the northern hemisphere. During this time, families get reunited, and festivals are held according to tradition with lots of jubilation. Sankranti is celebrated throughout Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with great gaiety, being a full-fledged festival.

The Sankranti holidays that start from tomorrow will extend over three to four days. That depends upon the district as well as whether the school or office is state-aided. Schools, colleges, and offices would be shut, and everyone would get to rest, refresh themselves, and participate in the revelries with their loved ones.

The festival of Sankranti is steeped in tradition and culture. People wake up early in the morning to take a holy bath, wear new clothes, and offer prayers to the sun god. They also exchange gifts, sweets, and greetings with their friends and family. The traditional Sankranti dish, "Pongal," is prepared in every household, and the aroma of freshly cooked rice, lentils, and spices wafts through the air.

Tomorrow is the beginning of the Sankranti holidays, and the people of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana are gearing up to celebrate this joyous festival with great fervour and enthusiasm. It's a time to forget the worries of everyday life, come together with loved ones, and bask in the joy and spirit of the festival.

