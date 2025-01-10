J&K ACB raids premises linked to Srinagar Smart City Project officials

Srinagar, Jan 10 (IANS) Jammu and Kashmir Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday carried out raids at multiple places linked to two officials -- financial advisor and executive engineer -- of the Srinagar Smart City Project (SSCP) in an alleged case of financial irregularities and disproportionate assets.

ACB sources said the raids were carried out at Shalteng and Takanwari areas of Srinagar city and in Pulwama district.

The same sources said that these raids are part of an ongoing investigation into allegations of misappropriation of public funds through which assets disproportionate to the known sources of income of the accused officers had been acquired.

“The investigation is focused on whether or not the funds allotted for various developmental projects under the SSCP were siphoned off for personal benefit,” the ACB sources said.

It must be mentioned that Rs 3,000 crore was allotted for 137 SSCP initiatives for roads, IT services, heritage preservation, sanitation and urban mobility.

The project was part of the national smart cities mission to improve the quality of life in cities brought under the smart cities projects.

Investigators are focusing on whether funds allocated for various infrastructure and development projects under the Smart City initiative were misused or siphoned off.

Launched as part of India’s nationwide Smart Cities Mission, the Srinagar Smart City Project aims to modernise urban infrastructure, improve public services, and enhance the quality of life for residents.

“Accused officials have allegedly manipulated contracts by cost inflation, approval of sub-standard works, etc. Even the procurement process appears to have been non-transparent,” sources said.

It needs to be mentioned that the works undertaken through the SSCP have been criticised by the general public from day one. These works were carried out apparently on a war footing, but after the roads were dug and the procurement process and contract allotments were made, the pace of completion suddenly dropped and even stopped at many places. Roads dug up in the name of modernisation lay blocked and remained non-usable for months together.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.