Jaya B Birth Anniversary: Remembering Dynamic Lady Director

Women are rarely seen excelling especially in the technical departments of the film industry. Among those who have proved their talent in direction, the names of Bhanumathi and Vijayanirmala are often mentioned first. Following in their footsteps, B. Jaya's name deserves prominence among successful female directors who have pleased audiences with her films. B. Jaya started her journey as a journalist and later moved towards the direction department. Then she founded Superhit Film Weekly along with her husband BA Raju. She earned name and fame in Film Media. Later on she started her journey as a Director and delivered many superhits. The birth anniversary of Jaya B. who rose from journalist to director is on 11th January. On this occasion let's get to know about her inspiring journey and successes.

B. Jaya was born on January 11, 1964, in Ravulapalem, East Godavari district. She completed her MA in English Literature and Diploma in Journalism from Chennai University, as well as an MA in Psychology from Annamalai University. Jaya began her career as a film journalist in Andhra Jyoti Daily and later worked with Indian Express, earning recognition as a dynamic lady. Her straight forwardness and expressing her opinions in a firm manner made her unique. Her articles in magazines garnered attention, and she eventually transitioned to the direction department, working as an assistant director on several films.

During that time, She married BA Raju who is making a name on himself as a film journalist and PRO in the film industry. Both of them shared their responsibilities and showed utmost dedication in performing their duties. In 1994, B. Jaya and her husband, B.A. Raju, founded Superhit Film Weekly, which quickly gained popularity. Jaya and BA Raju with their commitment made 'Superhit' the number one film weekly. Since then both of them always brought the weekly every week on time without any break or delay till their last days show their dedication and commitment towards their work.

Jaya with her long lasting relationship with Cinema and passion towards direction, turned into a filmmaker. With her husband's support, Jaya turned into a producer by establishing the Superhit Friends banner along with BA Raju and made "Premalo Pavani Kalyan" as their first film. Jaya acted as Direction Supervisor for the film. She made her directorial debut with "Chantigadu," achieving significant success. The film has completed 100 days in 25 centers. Her subsequent films, including "Premikulu," "Gundammagari Manavadu," "Savaal," "Lovely," and "Vaisakham," solidified her position as a prominent female director in the industry along with the likes of Bhanumathi and Vijayanirmala.

BA Raju and B. Jaya have very close relations with Telugu film industry. Everyone among heroes, directors, producers and technicians love them and maintained cordial relation. The couple has a very special place among fellow journalists. Irrespective of age, they used to respect and help everyone in the film media. Entire film journalist fraternity feel them like a family. B. Jaya's passing in 2018 was met with shock and sadness throughout the film industry. Fellow journalists and industry professionals remembered her as a respectful and kind individual who treated everyone with equality. On her birth anniversary, film journalists and the industry come together to pay tribute to this trailblazing female director, celebrating her contributions to Telugu cinema.