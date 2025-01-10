SS Rajamouli Watches Ram Charan's Game Changer with Family

SS Rajamouli, the renowned director of the mega-hit RRR, recently enjoyed a screening of his frequent collaborator Ram Charan's latest film, Game Changer. Rajamouli, along with his wife Rama Rajamouli and other family members, attended the movie at Aparna Cinemas in Hyderabad.

Directed by the legendary Shankar, Game Changer is a highly anticipated political drama that has generated a lot of buzz. The film has garnered a positive reception from both critics and audiences, further adding to the excitement surrounding its release.

The movie features an impressive ensemble cast, including Kiara Advani, SJ Suryah, Anjali, Srikanth, Sunil, Jayaram, and Vennela Kishore, making it one of the most talked-about films of the year. Produced by Dil Raju, Game Changer also boasts an electrifying musical score composed by Thaman.

Fans of Ram Charan are eagerly awaiting Rajamouli’s thoughts on the film, hoping for insights from the director, who has worked closely with the actor on numerous successful projects.

