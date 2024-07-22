Heavy Rains: Godavari Flow Crosses Danger Level, Flood Alert Issued

Heavy rains are wreaking havoc in coastal areas of Andhra Pradesh. Especially, heavy inflows from the upper catchment areas in Odisha, Telangana, and Maharashtra, resulted in an increase in Godavari River flow. According to various media reports, the Godavari river flow has crossed the danger level.

With this, officials to issue an alert in the Eluru, Alluri Sitarama Raju, East Godavari and West Godavari districts. The incessant rainfall and subsequent flooding have led to crop damage in several villages within these districts.

On Saturday, the water level at the Sir Arthur Cotton Barrage reached 10.8 feet, with about 4.09 lakh cusecs of water being discharged into the sea. Inflows are expected to surpass 5 lakh cusecs on Sunday. Officials have stated that the first warning will be issued at the barrage once it receives inflows of 10 lakh cusecs. They added that if the heavy rains persist in the upper catchment areas, it will take four to five days for inflows to reach 10 lakh cusecs.

In the Alluri Sitarama Raju district, Collector AS Dinesh Kumar has warned of potential flooding in the Chintur division due to the downpour and increased inflows from upstream. A high alert has been sounded in the Yetapaka, VR Puram, Velerupadu, Kukkunuru, and Devipatnam mandals, which are prone to floods. Officials have been instructed to remain vigilant in the flood-affected regions and to implement relief and rehabilitation measures.

