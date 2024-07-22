Heavy Rains For Next 3 Days: Schools, Colleges To Be Closed

Due to incessant rains in Telugu states, the Godavari River is flowing fiercely. The water level of the Godavari has reached 12 feet at Dhavaleswaram Cotton Barrage. Consequently, authorities have issued the first flood warning.

With the increasing flood flow of the Godavari, the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) has issued warnings, advising residents of the Godavari basin areas to remain vigilant. Five SDRF and four NDRF teams are currently deployed for rescue operations in the flood-affected areas.

At present, the water level of the Godavari at Bhadrachalam has reached 46.7 feet. Meanwhile, at Polavaram, the water flow has reached 12.5 meters, according to officials. Currently, 10.28 lakh cusecs of water are being released into the sea from the Godavari.

Officials are set to issue the second flood warning at Bhadrachalam soon, as the water level there has reached 47.5 feet. Due to the flood intensity, transportation between Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, and Odisha has been halted. Authorities are relocating residents from the submerged areas to relief camps.

July 22-23, 2024: School Holidays Due to Heavy Rain Alert

Several villages in the agency areas have been cut off by water. Residents of three villages in Charla Mandal have already been evacuated and moved to relief centers. In light of the flood severity, District Collector Jitesh Patil has instructed officials to remain alert at all times.

For the next three days

In response to the heavy flow of the Godavari, Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is set to arrive in Bhadrachalam shortly. He will inquire about the ongoing rescue operations from the officials. Meanwhile, weather department officials have forecast moderate to heavy rains in the Telugu states for the next three days. Due to heavy rains in the united Visakha district, education officials have declared holidays for schools there.

