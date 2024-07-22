Abrar Qazi’s makeup room is 'decorated with love that my fans send me in form of gifts'

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Abrar Qazi, who essays the role of Rajvansh in the show 'Kumkum Bhagya', has transformed his makeup room into a cosy space full of positivity, calling it his home away from home.

The actor has adorned the room with frames, small gifts, slam books, and mementoes gifted by his fans.

Abrar has also created a corner with a table and chair that gives off aesthetic cafe vibes, where he enjoys his meals and sketches during his free time.

Speaking about his transformed space, Abrar said: "My makeup room on the set is the place where I get my ‘me’ time amid the hectic shoot schedule. Hence, it has to be the comfiest place for me. But mainly, it is decorated with the love that my fans often send me in the form of gifts like wall hangings, art pieces, and different photo frames."

"I cherish each and everything they do for me. Looking at them, I feel motivated to work harder and do justice to the character that I portray, only for all their love. My fans are one of my prized possessions, hence, their love is all over my makeup room," he added.

By creating a relaxing environment filled with love from his fans, Abrar ensures he stays in a good mood throughout the day.

In the current storyline of the show, Rajvansh and Poorvi (Rachi Sharma) have started to fall in love with each other. What will Monisha (Srishti Jain) do now? Will she be able to win Rajvansh back?

Produced by Ekta Kapoor under Balaji Telefilms, 'Kumkum Bhagya' formerly starred Sriti Jha and Shabir Ahluwalia.

Currently, the show stars Mugdha Chaphekar, Krishna Kaul, Rachi Sharma, and Abrar Qazi.

It is based on Jane Austen's novel Sense and Sensibility.

'Kumkum Bhagya' airs on Zee TV.

On the work front, Abrar is known for his roles in the shows 'Gathbandhan', 'Yeh Hai Chahatein', and the web series 'The Family Man'.

