Lakshay Khurana: Even if I were working with Amitabh Bachchan, I wouldn’t feel pressured

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Lakshay Khurana, who plays the role of Aditya in the show 'Ishq Jabariya', has shared his experiences working with seasoned actors and discussed whether he feels intimidated or pressured when sharing the screen with them.

Reflecting on his experience, Lakshay said: " 'Ishq Jabariya' is my eighth show, and through this project, I’ve had the chance to work alongside seasoned actors like Kamya Panjabi and Pranoti Pradhan. Having worked with senior actors before, I don’t feel any pressure."

The actor continued: "On set, we are fully immersed in our characters and focus on our lines and scenes. While some actors might feel intimidated working with veterans, I see it as a valuable learning opportunity."

Lakshay added: "Even if I were working with Amitabh Bachchan, I wouldn’t feel pressured. I believe there is much to learn from experienced actors, and their presence motivates and inspires me to work harder."

'Ishq Jabariya' is a romantic drama set in Begusarai, Bihar, and tells the heartwarming story of Gulki (Siddhi Sharma), a cheerful young woman who dreams of becoming an air hostess.

The show features Kamya Panjabi, Siddhi, and Lakshay.

Lakshay, who is portraying a positive role for the first time on Hindi television, previously commented: "Playing a negative role is much easier for me than playing a positive one. In negative roles, I have more freedom to explore and express the character."

The actor added: "However, when playing a positive role, I have to be much more careful and thoughtful, especially in scenes where I need to show anger. There’s always a fear that if I overdo it, the character might come across as negative."

The show airs on Sun Neo.

