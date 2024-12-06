December 7 -9: Heavy rain alert for Andhra Pradesh

The Indian Meteorological Department has issued a significant weather update, predicting light to moderate rains across various regions of Andhra Pradesh from December 7-9. A low-tropospheric depression is expected to bring moisture from the east and southeast, resulting in rainy weather across the state.

North Coast Andhra Pradesh and Yanam are likely to receive light to moderate rains or thundershowers at one or two places on December 7. Isolated thunderstorms are also likely. Rain will continue on December 8 and 9 with light to moderate falls at one or two places on South Coast.

The South Coast region will experience similar weather patterns, with light to moderate rains or thundershowers forecasted at one or two spots on December 7. Thunderstorms are possible in isolated regions. This trend is expected to persist on December 8 and 9, with light to moderate rains likely at one or two locations.

Rayalaseema will also experience more significant impacts due to light to moderate rains or thundershowers predicted at several places on the 7 and 8 December, with thunderstorms likely to occur at one or two places during this time. On December 9, the activity is expected to decrease, while light to moderate rains are likely in a few places.

In expectation of rainy weather, local people are encouraged to keep following the latest updates on forecasts in their area and ensure measures are taken against thunderstorms or heavy rainfall.

Safety precautions should be observed, such that travelling is not done especially in a heavy rainfall or thunderstorm period.

Stay tuned to local news and weather updates for the best information on the weather. This way, residents could plan and take relevant precautions to ensure their security during the rainy weather.

