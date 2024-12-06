Hyderabad Air Pollution on Par with Delhi!

Hyderabad, known as the Pearl City, is now grappling with rising air pollution levels. The city’s Air Quality Index (AQI) has been steadily deteriorating, drawing parallels to the alarming pollution levels in Delhi. Areas like Hyderabad Central University, ICRISAT, Pashamylaram, and Sanathnagar have recorded AQI scores ranging from 144 to 270, signifying poor air quality and raising concerns among residents.

Understanding AQI Standards

Air quality is deemed healthy when AQI levels range between 0-50 points. Scores exceeding 100 begin to pose risks to various communities, while levels above 200 are considered unhealthy for the general population. Hyderabad's AQI has now consistently entered the "Poor" category, raising red flags about the city’s air quality management.

Pollution Sources and Concerns

Several factors contribute to the rising pollution in Hyderabad, including:

Increased vehicular emissions due to a surge in the number of vehicles.

Construction activities scattered across the city.

Industrial emissions from expanding industrial zones.

Burning of garbage, releasing harmful particulate matter into the atmosphere.

Over the past year, the city has witnessed a significant rise in pollution, earning it the seventh position among India's most polluted cities, according to recent reports.

Key Findings from the IQAir Report

Swiss-based IQAir highlights the concerning trends in Hyderabad:

PM2.5 Levels: The city's annual average PM2.5 concentration was 42.4 µg/m³ in 2022 and 39.9 µg/m³ in 2023, well above the safe limit of 30 µg/m³.

PM10 Levels: Although the government aimed to reduce PM10 levels by 20-30% annually by 2023-24, Hyderabad's average PM10 concentration remains high at 81 µg/m³, exceeding the standard limit of 60 µg/m³.

Health Implications of Poor Air Quality

Pulmonologists warn that the current AQI levels in Hyderabad are equivalent to inhaling smoke from three cigarettes daily, even for non-smokers. Sensitive groups, such as children with asthma, the elderly, and individuals with chronic respiratory or cardiovascular issues, are particularly at risk. Experts recommend:

Limiting outdoor activities, especially during peak pollution hours.

Using air purifiers at home and N95 masks outdoors.

Installing air filters in vehicles.

Expert Opinions on Pollution Management

Prof. K. Purushotham Reddy, Environmentalist

The failure to establish a dedicated Environment Protection Authority or Environment Protection Agency has aggravated the crisis. Despite various acts, including the Air Pollution Prevention Act (1981), no stringent actions have been implemented to control pollution levels. He urges the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) to declare air pollution a national disaster and advocates for stronger measures from both Central and State Pollution Control Boards.

Telangana Pollution Control Board (TGPCB)

The TGPCB has installed 14 Continuous Ambient Air Quality Monitoring Stations (CAAQMS) across Hyderabad to track air quality in real-time. Data indicates a gradual reduction in PM10 and PM2.5 levels from 2019 to 2023. However, seasonal variations continue to affect AQI, with pollution levels peaking during winters.

What Lies Ahead?

Hyderabad must take decisive action to curb its rising pollution. Public awareness, stricter regulations, and sustainable urban development are critical to improving air quality. Citizens, too, must contribute by reducing vehicle emissions, avoiding open burning, and adopting eco-friendly practices.

The worsening air quality is a clarion call for urgent intervention to ensure a cleaner, healthier Hyderabad for future generations.

