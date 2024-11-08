‘You always want more’: Howe on completing three-year as Newcastle head coach

Newcastle, Nov 8 (IANS) Ahead of Sunday's Premier League trip to Nottingham Forest, Eddie Howe admitted he still 'wants more' as he completes three years as Newcastle United's head coach.

Howe joined Newcastle United from AFC Bournemouth in November 2021. His tenure as head coach of the Toons has seen the club, alongside the new ownership of Saudi PIF Group, reverse the club’s fortunes and earned the team their first UEFA Champions League qualification in 20 years during the 2023/24 campaign.

"It feels good to still be here. You're never sure how things are going to go and you come in with the best intentions, with lots of dreams and emotions. Lots of challenges awaited us. The first priority was to stay in the league and we got through a lot of work trying to make changes and also get the most out of what we already had here.

"When you look back on the three years as a whole, you just think to lots of positive memories and good feelings. I am thrilled to still be sat in the position and still dreaming of what may lie ahead. We're happy with the progress but you always want more. You're not entirely satisfied because we haven't got the one thing we wanted when we came in which was a trophy. That’s still the dream and it's still driving us,” said Howe to reporters in the pre-match press conference.

Howe also expressed his delight on Lewis Hall's first senior international call-up with England on Thursday.

“Delighted for Lewis, he has a had a really good start to the season with consistent and really mature displays. I think there is still a lot more to come from him.We are seeing him evolve and develop week in week out, adding certain layers to his game all the time. It’s a great achievement for someone so young and we're all delighted for him,” he added.

